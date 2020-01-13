Sunday, January 12, 2020 -A family is in shock after a house-help they employed about two weeks ago was caught on CCTV breastfeeding their baby.





The mother of the kid got the shock of her life when she checked the CCTV footage to see how the kid spent the day with the househelp and saw her breastfeeding the little baby.





When they searched the househelp’s bag the following, they found ARVs.





Apparently, they employed a HIV+ maid without their knowledge and she went ahead and breast-fed their baby.





They reported the matter to police and rushed the baby to the hospital before it was too late.





See the CCTV footage that captures the HIV + house-help breast-feeding the baby.













