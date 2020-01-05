Monday January 6, 2020 - COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has denied claims by Kandara MP Alice Wahome that he is pushing for President Uhuru Kenyatta to become Prime Minister after 2022.





Speaking yesterday, Atwoli said Wahome’s claims are her opinion which she is entitled to.





He noted that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is meant for Kenyans and not Uhuru or ODM leader Raila Odinga.





He said that his opinion is not final since it can be objected as well.





“My opinion can be contested or supported by Kenyans.”





“There is no person if even we will have the Prime Minister post that will be handpicked without elections.”





“We are saying it will come to the new BBI arrangement.”





“Everyone has the right to choose which seat to contest for.”





“We cannot stop making suggestions,” Atwoli stated.





Wahome had claimed that Atwoli and former Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe had hinted that Uhuru is not retiring in 2022.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



