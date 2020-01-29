Wednesday January 29, 2020 - Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, lashed out at President Uhuru Kenyatta, after the Head of State pitched camp at the legislator's doorstep in Nakuru County on Tuesday and held a rally with area residents, lamenting over how Ngunjiri constantly abuses him.





Ngunjiri, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, disclosed that the President disrespected him despite the MP having staunchly supported Kenyatta before the handshake.





The MP disclosed that he was even operated on in the US out of the tasks and errands he ran for Kenyatta.





"We are from the same party.”









“I campaigned for him and I went to surgery in America where my leg was operated on just for the work he asked me to do.”





“But I was shocked that he stopped at my gate where my wife, children and close people were and claimed that I abused him.”





“He, however, never stated with which words I abused him,” Ngunjiri stated.





"For me, I know all I do is to differ with his opinions when he talks about maize and milk.”





“I am just a leader like him we had six ballot papers when we were being voted.”





“We were not voted so that he can lead and us we don't talk? We have to talk about the problems of our people.”





“I thought he was coming to speak about the roads he promised when he asked for votes.”





“He has not talked about that.”





“I also thought he would talk about the four dams he promised in 2013," Ngunjiri argued.



