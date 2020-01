Monday, January 13, 2020 - This drunk slay queen left men breaking their necks while others were left panting like thirsty dogs after she unleashed some seductive dance moves at the popular 1824 Club in Langata.









If you look closely, you will notice that she is not wearing any pantie.

She was dancing seductively with a slay queen friend, who was busy grinding on her petite derriere.





Watch video.