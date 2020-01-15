Wednesday January 15, 2020 - Police in Muranga have arrested 22 students who were hired by Murang’a Women Representative, Sabina Chege, and nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, to disrupt Kandara MP, Alice Wahome’s function in Murang’a on Tuesday.





The 22 university students were arrested in Kandara when they tried to disrupt a bursary meeting at Kandara’s CDF offices.





“The students were arrested in the morning after they were allegedly dropped at the event by rivals of the home MP.”





“After questioning by locals, it was established that none of them was from the area.”





“They could not answer simple questions and this arose suspicion,” said one of the MP’s assistants.

Addressing the press after the incident, Wahome blamed Sabina and Kamanda of being behind the nefarious plot to cause chaos in Murang’a.





“I have information that Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Murang’ a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, former MP, Joshua Toro, and a number of MCAs hatched the whole plan to disrupt today’s meeting.”





Wahome also alleged that the same leaders had been holding meetings to intrupt her events in Murang’a County.





“I have my own sources and I already have a list of more than 50 people who have been meeting in a hotel in Murang’a County, planning on how to bring me down,” she said.



