Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - On Tuesday morning, fearless activist, Boniface Mwangi, blocked a VIP motorcade that was driving on the wrong lane in Nairobi.





Mwangi refused to give way to the motorcade, insisting that they must follow the law.





Hawk eyed Kenyans have noticed that a police vehicle that was part of the VIP entourage which was driving on the wrong lane, is the same vehicle that was spotted some time back being used by the Chinese to do business, something that is contrary to the law.





See photos.