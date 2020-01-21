Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - Former SONU leader and political blogger, Zack Kinuthia, was forced to get a more decent look after he was appointed the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Education.





Zack, who is a die-hard of President Uhuru Kenyatta, trimmed his shaggy hair as he prepares to serve in the education docket.





After he was sworn in, he wrote an emotional post on facebook saying,





“I want to take this opportunity to officially deeply thank His Excellency the President, CGH Uhuru Kenyatta for finding FAITH , CONFIDENCE and TRUST in me to join his LEGACY TEAM that will steer the next phase of Services Delivery to the Citizens of the Republic. I am humbled to join the rank of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology - Kenya as her Chief Administrative Secretary beginning yesterday when I took the OATH OF OFFICE attested and witnessed by no less person than the appointing authority.





I have accepted the appointment, and I have sworn before him in the name of God, the Constitution and the People with all her laws that I will CONSCIENTIOUSLY offer my services to the best of my ability.



Thank you Your Excellency.





I want to as much ask for patience and understanding from all of us, those who inboxed me, tagged me and wrote for, of, on behalf, and about me on Facebook.



Those who texted and called me on Whatsapp.



Those who called me on the line.



Those who called me on voice.



Those who called my close buddies and family members to pass to me.



All of these groups are appreciated.



Indeed my friends, your FELICITATIONS from home and as far as from Global North and Global South, are well received.



Forgive me if I did not reply, or call back. I tried the whole night(s) to write back.





No doubt folks, that a GENERATIONAL RESPONSIBILITY has been placed on my shoulders. I am cognizant that this is a moment to reckon.



It is a great moment that over 25 million young men and women are now looking to the 5 ladies and one gentlemen, who assumed the roles of CAS, to prove that YOUTH is not a word. Is not a group. Is not a behemoth.



It is a Movement. A Revolution. A Quantum. An Energy and a Nation of Committed and Capable people.



This is dependent on us, as the President already did his part, and the Country accepted and Appreciated the opportunity.



It is now. Or rather, Now is the Time.





I join the Government at a time that the Nation is Anxious of Services Delivery. A time when the Citizenry is thirsty of CHANGE and PROGRESS. This rings in my mind like a loud gong of Vatican City State. And I am equal to the task of bringing an oasis in the midst of the desert we find ourselves in.





Ladies and Gentlemen, please don't tire to talk to us. Medium of communication may be a little regulated now than before, but not altogether slow or impossible.



Make your prayers known to your deity about us/I.



They will go a long way.





I have three urgent commitments at hand that I wish to begin with in intensive way and manner.



One,Vocational Education Expansion,



Two, Roll out of the Competency Based Curriculum.



Three, Full Transition from Class 8 to Secondary School.





I can talk at length. But the days of much talking are over, now the Era of work-at-hand is here.



The days of words have given way to the days of works.



No more OUGHT, it is now IS.





If we will join hands, we shall make it. Especially as Youths.





I want to thank all of us, especially those who cannot be exposed here for their role in the culmination of what has come way.



They made a statement of trust, and it's my time to show it was not in vain.





Lastly,



Expectations is the mother of Frustrations.



Transformation will happen, but not Overnight. Patience and Consistency are the vehicle of genuine change.





Together, we shall rise our nation from the lonely island of Lethargy in Delivering Services, to the Prosperous Beach of an Ocean where Life abounds. A country where we all can feel proud of.





God bless you.





God bless us.



God bless Kenya.



