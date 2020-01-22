0 , , , ,
A+ A-
Wednesday, January 21, 2020-If you thought twerking and grinding was just for clubs and house parties for teenagers high on hormones, this video from a wedding will leave you speechless.

The newlyweds couldn’t wait to get a room and do their thing as the curvy bride decided to give her hubby a taste of what awaits him at their honeymoon.

She wiggled her massive derriere while grinding on the groom as the bridesmaids cheered her on.


You can bet this lady is a freak in the sack.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top