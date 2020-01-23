Thursday, January 23, 2020 - A sexually starved woman from South B is counting her losses after a man she chips fungad for marathon sex, allegedly stole Sh 58,000 from her house.





The lady by the name Stella Wanjiru, claims that she hosted the 42-year old man identified as Peter Gitau for four days at her house in South B.





The two parted ways on January 18th after four nights of marathon sex, only for Stella to realise in the evening that a safe box where she had kept the money had been broken into and the money was missing.





She reported the matter at Industrial Area Police Station naming Gitau as the prime suspect because he was the only one she was staying with, in her house.





Gitau, who is a casual laborer from Kiambu, was arrested and arraigned before Makadara Law Courts where he denied the theft charges.





Senior Principal Magistrate Melissa Opondo freed the accused on a cash bail of Sh50, 000 with the hearing of the case slated for May 14th.



