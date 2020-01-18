Saturday, January 18, 2020

-A serial rapist from Kasarani who has been luring ladies online with a promise of paying them for sex has been exposed.





The rapist who is said to be HIV positive, has raped many ladies and infected them with the deadly virus.





He targets women on a dating site called Craiglist, where ladies camp looking for men to give them money in exchange for sex.





A lady narrated how he lured her to his house after they met on the dating site and promised to pay her Ksh 4,000 in exchange for sex but things took unexpected turn after she entered the rapist’s house.





He almost stabbed her to death and tried to rape her but she managed to escape.





Several ladies have come forward and confessed being victims of the shameless rapist.





Here’s a chilling expose on the shameless rapist.



















