Friday January 31, 2020 - Sarah Wairimu, wife to the late Tob Cohen, visited her husband's grave yesterday at the Jewish Cemetery located along Wangari Maathai Road.





Wairimu was spotted beside her Dutch tycoon's graveside as she laid a tombstone on the grave.





“I have today laid a tombstone at the grave of my late husband, Tob Chichou Cohen.”

“At a suitable time, I will hold a private ceremony to commemorate the laying of the tombstone as appropriate,” she stated.





In the photos, a bright white tombstone could be seen and suggests that it could have been recently finished.





"In loving memory of Tob Chichou Cohen 'Simba' beloved husband father brother uncle and grandfather. 1949 -2019. Remembered with love. Rest in peace," read the inscription on the tombstone.













In the Jewish culture, it is common for families to have a ceremony around the viewing of the tombstone at the cemetery for the first time.





The event, which is called 'tombstone unveiling' takes place within a year of the death of the person.





After the Dutch businessman was buried in 2019, members of his family flew back to The Netherlands.





Wairimu's 75-year-old husband was interred in September 2019 after he was murdered in cold blood at their matrimonial Kitisuru home and his body dumped in a septic tank.





She is suspected to have murdered Cohen in cold blood.



