Tuesday January 14, 2020

-

Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, was among Jubilee Party leaders who were locked out of a presidential function in Nakuru on Tuesday.





Kihika together with Nakuru Town East MP, David Gikaria, were locked at the gate and were barred from accessing the function where President Uhuru Kenyatta was the chief guest.





Uhuru, who was in Mombasa on Tuesday morning, flew to Nakuru where he was supposed to issue a number of title deeds to squatters in Nakuru.





Sources said Kihika and Gikaria were banned for associating themselves with Deputy President William Ruto.





They were also banned for failing to support Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which is spearheaded by Uhuru and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





Kihika and Gikaria are among senior leaders in Nakuru who organised a mammoth rally in Nakuru’s Afraha stadium when Uhuru and Ruto were campaigning for their re-election in 2017.





Due to Kihika and Gikaria‘s huge influence, Uhuru won the election with a landslide.



