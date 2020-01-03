Friday, January 3, 2020- Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has excited netizens after he shared a video of himself cooking brown Ugali in the village.





Taking to twitter on Thursday, Murkomen, shared a video showing off his expertise in cooking the brown Ugali and left everyone impressed.





He wrote: “Back to my roots. Showing the kids how to knit and knead black golden ugali. Alafu harers waongee mbaya,”





“At this stage, you lower the heat by removing the firewood and allow the ugali to cook slowly as you turn it from time to time.





While he makes it look like a walk in the park, it requires skill to cook this Ugali that usually comprises of millet, maize and cassava flour.





Watch the video and reaction below.







