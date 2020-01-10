Friday January 10, 2020-

Former Kakamega County Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has lashed at President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Amolo Odinga, ahead of their tour in Kakamega.





In a tweet on Friday, Khalwale lamented that the two leaders denied leaders from the region a chance to speak on the plight of cane farmers and other critical issues affecting them on Mashujaa Day.





Khalwale argued that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report cannot be sold in Mt Kenya region because it does not highlight the real issues facing the people of Kenya.





He opined that the duo is forcing the report on the people of this nation, adding that they will receive a shocker of a lifetime sooner than later.





“President Uhuru & Raila, at the 2018 Kakamega Mashujaa Day u blocked us from speaking & lied to our people about the revival of the sugar industry. U are coming again to lecture us on the divisive BBI which u ain't able to sell in Mt. Kenya. Our people see no stake in it. Go away,” he tweeted.





Uhuru and Raila are set to tour the region together as a debate on the implementation of the report continues.



