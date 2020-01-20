Monday, January 20, 2020 - This photo of a beautiful slay queen who paraded her juicy camel toe in a party has gone viral and left men thanking God for taking His time when creating her.





Apart from the sweet camel toe that was clearly visible after she stepped out to the white party wearing a tight biker short, she has been blessed with an amazing figure and a charming smile.





She is a complete package although the message on her t-shirt which reads, “Make Money Not Friends” is a red alert to any man with plans of dating her.





See photo of the pretty lady displaying her nice package.