Tuesday January 28, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta admitted on Sunday that he had been summoned to a family gathering in Nairobi and was quick to make his speech at AIC Millimani so that he can attend the function.





The president was attending the church to witnesses the installation of Abraham Mulwa as Bishop following the retirement of Silas Yego in December 2019.





Yego, in the middle of the service, told congregants that Uhuru had another event to attend and invited him to speak.





Uhuru evoked laughter as he told the church the trouble he will face if he missed a family function he was to attend after the service, further joking about taking family matters seriously with retirement on the horizon.





Impeccable sources said the President was summoned by his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta.





Mama Ngina, who is a matriarch of the Kenyatta family, urged Uhuru to tread carefully with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)





Mama Ngina also told her son that the Mt Kenya electorate are not happy with his leadership and they have pulled down the President's portraits from their shops in defiance of BBI, to show their dissent.





The President was also told to think carefully about his decision to abandon his deputy, William Ruto, who has supported him in two Presidential elections.





He was also told to think about his cases at the International Criminal Court (ICC) where he was taken together with Ruto over 2007-08 post-election violence.



