Thursday January 23, 2020 - Details have emerged of a plan by leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto to counter any opposition to their presence at the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) consultative meeting set for Mombasa on Saturday.





The leaders have been tasked with mobilising large delegations from various areas including the Coast and Nairobi area to attend the forum.





It is expected that the delegates will counter any attempts to shout down members of the Ruto-allied Tanga Tanga political faction.





A number of key figures are already at the Coast to mobilise 500 supporters from each of the constituencies in the region to attend the meeting.





Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, who is a Ruto ally, has already sponsored 20 buses to ferry goons from Nairobi to Mombasa for the event.





However, Omanga’s office has denied claims that the Senator will be ferrying Ruto’s goons to Mombasa to cause chaos, noting that she will be ferrying Nairobians in support of the BBI.





"We received so many requests from Nairobians who want to attend the meeting including from ODM strongholds like Kibra.”





“This is not about ferrying Ruto's supporters,” Omanga’s office stated.





Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, a vocal Ruto ally dismissed ODM's assertions reiterating that the motive behind the delegations was to involve all Kenyans and unite the country.





"ODM should relax.”





“If you ferry people, it does not mean they are your supporters, we just want to unite all Kenyans," Barasa said.



