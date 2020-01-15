Wednesday January 15, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to use its expertise in identifying cartels that are running the show at Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to smuggle goods into the country.





In his State of the Nation address in Mombasa on Tuesday, Uhuru directed NIS to use the available resources to unmask cartels that are stealing billions of shillings at the port and in KRA.





The father of the nation who was breathing fire said Kenyans are poor because of these cartels and vowed to dismantle them before he goes home in Gatundu in 2022.

The President said that he is not happy with the fact that a few individuals are reaping from the sweat of hard-working Kenyans through dubious means.





The Head of State argued that time for dealing with the cartels is either now or never.





“All these cartels have become leeches sucking the blood and sweat of hardworking Kenyans,” he said.





The President concluded by asking NIS boss, Philip Kameru to work together with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, George Kinoti, to ensure the country is crime and corruption-free.



