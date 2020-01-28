Tuesday January 28, 2020 - Respected Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has now claimed that some political leaders are being paid to throw weight behind the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





In a tweet on Tuesday, the combative lawyer alleged that the plan to establish regional Governments in the BBI report is a plot by local kingpins and Governors especially serving their second terms to secure their political future.





''REGIONAL GOVTS...LOCAL KINGPINS...CURRENT GOVERNORS are being BRIBED with future positions to support BBI...silly and stupid idea...POISON CHALICE..., Ahmednasir said.





Ahmednasir's sentiments come amid reports that some Governors are supporting the formation of regional Governments so that they can have a soft landing in 2022 after their second terms expire.





The BBI project was initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, after the famous handshake on March 9th, 2018.



