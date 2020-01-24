Friday January 24, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has revealed that he was not surprised about the re-opening of his 272 million land case against him, saying he expected it.





Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ruto dismissed the case, associating it with political games that usually take place each and every time that there is a succession.





He noted that there are people who will always do anything to bar an individual that won't satisfy their personal needs but people's needs.





The DP went on giving examples on what happened in the last election where there was succession, where he said that, a similar thing happened during Moi's and Kibaki's time.

"The story does not take me by surprise.”





“We’ve been here before and every time there is succession politics, there are games, cabals, and there are people who want in boardrooms and government offices to uses to manipulate, let me say, politics so that they can maybe install people who can serve their interest and not people's interest.”





"If you go back, the Moi succession had this kind of things.”





“The Mwai Kibaki succession had this kind of things.”





“In fact, because I wasn't a player in Moi succession, I was a serious player in Kibaki's succession..." DP Ruto said.





