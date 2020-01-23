Thursday January 23, 2020 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has indicated that no amount of opposition can shoot down the Building Bridges Initiative report.





This comes even as Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, who were initially opposed to the BBI, made a surprise u-turn and now support it; a move that Raila has welcomed.





Raila said this when he met leaders from the Mt Kenya region in Nairobi to continue drumming up support for the Building Bridges Initiative.





The meeting took place in the wake of BBI’s consultative forums, with the region expected to host the event on February 18th in Meru County.





“We saw it right to bring Kenyans together and make this country a better place to live in through the handshake.”





“The BBI is there to cement the national cohesion,” remarked Odinga.





He also issued a warning to politicians who are using the BBI report as a tool for playing politics cautioning that they were going against the will of the people.





“It is very misguided and unfortunate for anyone to think that they can sabotage the BBI exercise.”





“This is a people’s exercise and nothing can stop the train from moving in the direction expected.”





“It will move on and we invite everyone to come on board,” remarked Odinga.





The former PM urged politicians to focus on the wellbeing of the nation rather than keeping an eye on the 2022 General Elections.





“I have never said I want to be a president in 2022 or not.”





“This is how misguided some of those politicians are.”





“The BBI doesn’t even talk about the election in 2022.”





“We don’t want to be part of the tension being created by some people in the country.”





“I would ask the people to continually ignore such politicians,” added Odinga.



