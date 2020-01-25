Saturday January 25, 2020 - The National Intelligence Service (NIS) reportedly had a role in the change of venue for the BBI rally in Mombasa on Friday from the Tononoka Grounds to Mama Ngina Waterfront Park.





According to sources, top security chiefs and organisers of the highly anticipated rally had a major role in the abrupt change after a crucial security meeting.





The report further indicated that the intelligence body predicted possible chaos and disorder that would be difficult to control at the Tononoka Grounds compared to the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park.





Organisers of the event also reportedly showed reservations that the rally at Tononoka Grounds would result in conflict, especially after Deputy President William Ruto’s close allies promised to attend the meeting.





“Tononoka Grounds has gained notoriety for being a venue where chaotic political rallies are held, and the organisers feared many Mombasa residents would keep away to avoid getting caught up in potential skirmishes,” remarked a source.





The government also confirmed that security at the Coast region had been beefed up ahead of the major political event.





According to Coast Regional Police Boss, Rashid Yakub, more police officers had been transported from other neighbouring counties to Mombasa in a bid to reinforce security at the BBI event.





The police boss also issued a stern warning to those who intended to disrupt the event in any way, assuring that the government would take stern action against them.





“We want to warn those planning to cause chaos that we are ready for them. We want this meeting to be peaceful. No one should dare cause or incite violence,” remarked Yakub.





Yakub also warned the youth not to allow themselves to be used by any of the political camps in attendance.





“We will deploy GSU, anti-riot police, plain cloth and uniformed officers to record every speaker. So, any leader planning to engage in hate speech, be warned. Peace must prevail,” added Yakub.





