Thursday January 23, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and their allies are set to skip Building Bridges Initiative rallies scheduled for Rift Valley, amid reports of anticipated confrontations.





According to reports, legislators allied to Kenyatta and Odinga arrived at this decision after Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen opposed Uhuru’s move to appoint Governor Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo-Marakwet) to spearhead BBI meetings in Rift Valley.

“We may consider skipping the Eldoret meeting to avoid a political clash.”





“We (might) just keep off and let them run the show,” a Jubilee MP seeking anonymity said.





This followed Murkomen's announcement that Ruto's allies will join BBI meetings to preach peace and unity, with their first stop being Mombasa County on Saturday; a move that sparked a heated debate as questions were raised over their swift U-turn.





In Central Kenya, Kenyatta intends to take charge of the meetings to tame leaders supposedly hellbent on causing disruptions.



