Friday, January 17, 2020 - A lady has taken to social media to seek justice after her father in law demolished their matrimonial home.





The old man is said to have demolished the house through a court order.





He was given the court order under controversial circumstances after he said that he no longer recognizes her husband as his son after the death of his mother.





She claims that over the past four years, their lives have been miserable after her husband’s father married a young woman after the death of his mother.





They have tried to seek justice at Kikuyu Law Courts but their efforts have borne no fruits.





They were rendered homeless on Wednesday morning after the merciless father-in law demolished their house.





They are currently being hosted by a well wisher together with their 3 kids.