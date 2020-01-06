Monday January 7, 2020 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has dismissed a statement by the Government confirming that it will facilitate his entry into the country on Tuesday.





The general has been in exile for almost two years and he is expected to return into the country on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020.





On Monday, the Director of Immigration Services, Alexander Muteshi, indicated that the State will facilitate Miguna's return in compliance with court orders issued on December 14th, 2018.





But, Miguna poured cold water on the statement saying the Government should comply with all courts orders issued, starting with the surrendering of his Kenyan passport which was confiscated by immigration officials prior to his deportation.





"Patriots, ignore the statement by Alexander Muteshi.”





“It is their inept damage control after the High Court ORDERS today.”





“Let the rogues comply with ALL the Court Orders issued today and the numerous ones issued in 2018.”





“A good start would be their delivery of my Kenyan Passport," Miguna stated.





Miguna also said that if the Government was serious about complying with court orders, it could have already paid him the Sh7 million that he was awarded by the High Court as compensation for his unlawful deportation to Canada.





“It is a distraction.”





“And they would have paid the fines Justice Odunga issued against Fred Matiang'i, Joseph Boinett, George Kihalangwa, George Kinoti, Said Kiprotich and others.”





“They would have delivered payment of all damages awarded, plus costs and accrued interests," he wrote on twitter.



