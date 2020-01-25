Saturday January 25, 2020 - Orange Democratic Movement leader, Raila Odinga, has faulted Deputy President William Ruto over claims that he approached the DP before reaching out to President Uhuru Kenyatta for the handshake.





Ruto, had on Thursday during an interview, revealed that Raila had approached him for handshake but rejected his proposal before going to President Uhuru Kenyatta; a decision he said he doesn’t regret.









Speaking in Mombasa yesterday, Raila termed Ruto’s remarks as mere lies, saying he never approached him before reaching out to Uhuru.





"I saw someone saying that I looked for him before I approached Kenyatta.”

“I did not approach anyone.”





“It was an agreement between me and the president," Odinga argued.





It wasn't the first time Ruto had made the claims.





In April 2019, Ruto alleged that Odinga called him numerously seeking to make a truce, but the DP rejected, arguing that he sensed Odinga had a sinister move.





