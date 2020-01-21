Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - A video of a young Kenyan man who has a PhD in chewing miraa has taken social media by storm.





The man was recorded chewing khat like a goat, with hopelessness written all over his face.





The way he was chewing the green leaves from Meru will just make your day and the same time sympthathize with him for being an addict.





Are these the young people that we expect to be future leaders?





Watch the video that has taken social media by storm.