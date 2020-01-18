Sunday January 19, 2020 - Nominated Jubilee Party Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has revealed the reason why Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, was barred from attending a presidential function in Nakuru on Tuesday.





Despite being the Senator of the populous and the most diverse County, Kihika was locked out of the function together with Nakuru Town East MP, David Gikaria.





Reacting to the incident, Mwaura said that Kihika was barred from the function due to her popularity.

Mwaura said that Kihika's popularity is a big threat to Nakuru Governor, Lee Kinyanjui’s re-election in 2022 and that is the reason why they barred her from the function.





“It's possible that since Kihika is being seen as a possible gubernatorial aspirant and the Governor had to block her so that she doesn't get the chance to say something that might impress the residents,” Mwaura told Radio Jambo.





But reacting to Mwaura’s sentiments, Kinyanjui rubbished these allegations and said he doesn’t fear anyone when it comes to the Nakuru Gubernatorial race in 2022.



