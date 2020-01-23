Thursday January 23, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has decided to fully join the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) push.





This was revealed by Mathare Member of Parliament, Anthony Oluoch, who claimed that the DP had no choice but to give up the fight over BBI.





According to Oluoch, after realizing that the next Government will most likely be formed by those already included in the process, Ruto was left with no option but to join the push.





He said that it has finally dawned on Ruto that he will be left out of 2022 if he keeps fighting the push for constitutional amendments, hence his decision to bring himself in.





"Ruto has realized that 2022 arrangements are being made in the BBI and remaining outside will see him left out in 2022,” he said in an interview on Radio Jambo.





Thirdway Alliance Secretary General, Frederick Okango, too lauded the DP for reconsidering his initial stand on the BBI, after which he has dropped his hard stand against it.





He said that with Ruto's brigade present in the Mombasa BBI forum on Saturday, Kenyans are guaranteed an inclusive and more national deliberation.





"I wish to thank the DP for shifting his stand as I now see that his allies have said they will be in Mombasa.”





“This will bring about a national dialogue which will impress the Kenyans," he said.



