Friday, January 17, 2020 - A family is asking for justice after a rogue cop shot dead their son at Nairobi’s Majengo area.





The merciless cop cocked his gun and shot the young man identified as Hemedi , after an argument.





Hemedi runs a skating club in the area and he is said to have called out the cop after he spotted him harassing another young man, telling him to follow the law.





A heated argument ensued, prompting the rogue cop to cut short the life of the young man in broad-daylight as the public watched.





Here’s a photo of the rogue cop who is identified as Chirchir.





The late Hemedi is the young man on the left.