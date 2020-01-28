Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - An African pastor has caused a stir on social media after he was caught on camera performing an unusual miracle in church, which displays the level of madness in these private owned churches.





The rogue man of God who runs a church in Uganda was spotted performing a miracle to reduce a man’s belly.





He tapped the big belly that resembles a tank and prayed for it as his brainwashed faithful watched.





The controversial pastor who is notorious for stage managing miracles claimed that he had the powers to reduce the man’s big belly instantly.





Watch video.