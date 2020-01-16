Thursday January 16, 2020-

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday surprised Kenyans when he announced a Cabinet reshuffle and axed Mwangi Kiunjuri as Agriculture Cabinet Secretary.





Sources close to the presidency said the Son of Jomo left Nairobi on Monday evening to Mombasa where he held consultation with his close advisors over the Tuesday’s Cabinet reshuffle.





However, it emerged that the President had met former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Mombasa on Monday, for a lengthy meeting which lasted more than four hours.





The two met at Raila Odinga’s residence in Nyali and they discussed wide range of issues including Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the looming Cabinet reshuffle.





“They met on Monday from 11am to early afternoon and no one was allowed in,” said a source privy to operations of former Premier.





Raila is said to have left Mombasa the same day for Arusha, Tanzania, where he spent the night before returning to Mombasa the following day to preside over a high level Lamu Port Southern Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor meeting at a Mombasa hotel.



