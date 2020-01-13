Monday January 13, 2020 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the money that he has spent since he started the long journey to return to his home country after being in exile in Canada for almost two years.





Dr Miguna has been trying to return since January 7th but has encountered challenges including a red alert issued by the Office of the President, preventing him from flying to Kenya or any other African country.





The lawyer says accommodation, meals, travel and communication in European cities, where he got stuck recently, have set him back over Sh3 million.





Miguna, who was speaking with a local daily, said his trips around Europe, as he looked for an alternative route to land in Nairobi, “drained me financially”.





He cited Berlin, where he got stuck after Lufthansa Airlines refused to let him board a flight, saying life was very expensive in the Capital City of Germany.





The firebrand lawyer and author noted that a night's accommodation at a decent hotel in European cities costs between 120 and 200 Euros (Sh13, 500 and Sh22, 500).





“For the eight days despot Kenyatta has forced me to stay in Berlin, I've spent more than 2,000 Euros (Sh225, 450) on accommodation and food,” he said.





“I used about $2,500 (Sh250,000) to travel to Switzerland, Austria and France in search of alternative means of transportation to Kenya, only to discover that the illegitimate regime of Uhuru Kenyatta has issued red alerts to all airlines using the Kenyan airspace.” he said.



