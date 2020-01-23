Thursday January 23, 2020 – Self declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader, Miguna Miguna, landed in Toronto, Canada, from Berlin, Germany on Thursday, January 23rd.





Miguna revealed that he faced no challenges making the trip as he did in his two failed attempts to board flights to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya.





"Just arrived in Toronto from Berlin.”

“No "red alerts" in Asia, Europe and North America."





"Thanks to freedom fighters from all over the world for their solidarity during my 2-years of torture and exile.”





“I will never surrender to cowards like Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga," Miguna tweeted after arrival.





Miguna vowed not to relent in his quest to return to the country as he settled back in Canada.





"The sycophants can bleat and shout all they want but I will remain unshaken, focused and committed to the struggle for justice, liberty and equality of all Kenyans.”





"The struggle will and must continue because, in the end, justice shall triumph over injustice, evil and tyranny," he wrote.



