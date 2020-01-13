Monday January 13, 2020-

Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, has attacked Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho

following the alleged closure of Deputy President William Ruto's residence in Mombasa.





Speaking during the official opening of African Gospel Church (A.G.C) Olerai Bethel Sanctuary, Olerai, Narok West, Narok County on Sunday, Ichung'wa told Ruto not to worry.





He dared Matiang'i and Kibicho to give the house to ODM leader Raila Odinga.





The outspoken MP reminded him that the 'hustler nation' has bedrooms for him.





"I want to encourage you that even if they close the house of the Deputy President in Mombasa or even Karen do not worry. Just persevere, these hustlers you see here and millions of others have houses all over Kenya with bedrooms and they have kept the bedrooms for you in their houses. Tell Kibicho and Matiang'i to give the house to Tinga," Ichungwa stated.



