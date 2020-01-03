Friday January 3, 2020 - The hunt for a political kingpin from Mt Kenya region before the retirement of President Uhuru Kenyatta has gained momentum.





A section of leaders from the region have endorsed Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri as the right candidate to lead the region to prosperity.





The leaders have asked Kiunjuri to stand up and fight for the rights of Central Kenya communities.





They have appealed to him to ensure that the region is under one political party to increase their bargaining power if they decided to work with other communities as they plan how to take over power.





The leaders who have backed Kiunjuri hail from Nyandarau, Meru, and Laikipia.





Speaking during the burial of kin to Kiunjuri's Personal Assistant in Ntugi, Meru County on Tuesday, several leaders said that Kiunjuri is the right man for the job.





“We urge you to get ready and give us a political party with which we will bargain for power in 2022.”





“We need our own tent. We will judge you harshly if Mt Kenya region loses direction,” Laikipia Speaker Patrick Waigwa said.





Kiunjuri is among a host of leaders from Mt. Kenyan who have been touted for the tough role.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



