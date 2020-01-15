Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - Kesses MP, Swarup Mishra, recently held a house warming party to officially open his new lavish home in Uasin Gishu County which looks like a palace and almost dwarfs State House.





Deputy President William Ruto is among guests who were invited to witness the opening of the expansive home that cost millions of shillings.





Ruto praised the lawmaker for setting standards and said that he has been to many lavish homes but he has never seen a home which looks like that of Swarup.





The little known Member of Parliament is a major cartel member in the trafficking of human organs.





He has made so much money smuggling human organs to India with his business partner identified as Dr Prem Kumar Gokul, an Interpol suspect who was among the guests invited to the lavish house warming party.

See videos of the lavish home which shocked even Ruto.



