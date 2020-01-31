Friday January 31, 2020 - Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was the talk of town yesterday after he failed to show up at NTV studios despite having been invited for an interview.





The interview was set to be hosted by NTV news anchor, Ken Mijungu.





The Governor had assured the media house that he was going to attend the interview but made an unexpected u-turn at the last minute.





Mijungu desperately tried calling Waititu but his calls went unanswered.





According to Mijungu, Waititu was to speak on different subjects including his next move after being ousted as well as the graft case facing him in court after he was blocked from office.





However, a section of Kenyans stood with Waititu, blaming the media house for a story published on the Daily Nation of Thursday, January 30th, which insinuated that the ousted Governor was a clown.





