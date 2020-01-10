Friday January 10, 2020 - Kisii County Deputy Governor, Joash Maangi, has rushed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, claiming that his life was in danger after his security had been withdrawn.





Maangi, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto after divorcing Raila Odinga, has been largely seen as the DP's point man in the larger Gusii region which is seen to be an ODM stronghold.





He is also a strong opponent of the BBI which is being spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila.





According to Maangi, a suspicious vehicle has been trailing him ever since his security was withdrawn.





"This vehicle kept passing me and passing me until I dodged it, at that same time a close associate of my Governor called one of my relatives and told him that one of my competitors is planning to hurt me and blame it on the Governor," Maangi claimed.

Maangi, who was in the company of his lawyer, said that on Thursday night at 4 am, about 10 officers arrived in his compound and claimed that they had been instructed to tow away his official vehicles.





"My staff told them there was no need to tow away the vehicles.”





“They were given the keys and drove away with the cars," he further stated.





He revealed that the three incidents, coupled with several warnings that he claimed to have received from anonymous sources, forced him to believe that his life was actually under threat.





He appealed to the Government to protect his life, claiming that his tough stand against corruption might have earned him some enemies.



