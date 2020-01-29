Wednesday January 29, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjri, to do his job that was given to him by citizens and let him do his.





Speaking when he made a stop-over at Ngunjiri’s gate in Bahati, Uhuru told residents that he had to pass-by to see how they were doing because if you hear MP Ngujiri in both TV and Radio stations, one may think that Bahati constituency is burning.





He went on to ask residents whether he has done any mistake to stop by and the residents happily replied "No".

"Tell Ngunjiri to leave me alone and do the work he is supposed to do, and it's you who gave him.”





“I’m also doing the job that you gave me.”





“Today I decided to come and listen to what you are saying because if you listen to him on TV and Radio you will think that the constituency is burning."





" Have I made a mistake?" Uhuru said.





The President told area residents that as leaders, their work is to do what they are supposed to do and he is very pleased with the MCA since he know his work.





"Our need is to do what we are supposed to do and am very pleased by what the MCA has said because he knows his work," He added.



