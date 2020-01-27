Monday January 27, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta surprised his handlers on Sunday after he prematurely left a church function at AIC Milimani, Nairobi, ostensibly to attend to a family matter.





Organisers had to interrupt the programme and allow the Head of State make his speech after which he left immediately to attend to family commitments.





Uhuru left his Deputy, William Ruto, and a host of politicians in the church.





And when he was escorted out, outgoing Bishop Yego Silas Yego led the way and walked shoulder to shoulder with the President, while Dr Ruto was following shyly like a girl who wants to avoid her lover’s glance.





Uhuru looked tense at the entire function and he avoided eye contact with Dr William Ruto.





The President didn't talk politics and instead called on the faithful and the clergy to pray for the peace and unity of the country, noting that the church and the State go hand in hand.





"We seek your support to bring peace, unity among our people.”





“I appreciate the role churches play in supporting the government in healthcare, education, counseling and many more areas.”





“We shall continue working together in seeking peace and unity,” Uhuru said.





The service was also attended by Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony, Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, Senators Gideon Moi (Baringo), Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) and a host of Cabinet Secretaries and MPs.



