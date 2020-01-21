Tuesday January 21, 2020 - Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, will serve as Chairman of the Council of Governors for the second term after he was unanimously re-elected on Monday.





According to reports, President Uhuru Kenyatta may have had a hand in Opranya’s re-election as the CoG chairman.





It is said that Uhuru convinced other Governors to front Oparanya during a meeting he convened with them at State House, Mombasa, on Thursday last week.





Sources intimated that Uhuru viewed the Kakamega Governor as less controversial compared to his predecessors, former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto and the incumbent Peter Munya, who is the current Agriculture Cabinet Secretary.





"Oparanya was also seen to be friendlier to both President Uhuru and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga," said the source.





Oparanya also warranted support from the Commander-In-Chief for his support of the Big Four Agenda during his inaugural tenure as the CoG chair.





Besides, he has been an instrumental figure in the push for the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiatives and Uhuru's Universal Health Coverage plan.





Oparanya was re-elected unopposed after Mandera Governor, Ali Roba, stepped down from the race.





Murang'a Governor, Mwangi wa Iria, maintained his position as Deputy Chair after Uasin Gishu's Jackson Mandago backed out.





Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana also retained his seat as Chief Whip.



