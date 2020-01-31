Friday, January 31, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto and his lieutenants are yet to believe that former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, is now a civilian after he was impeached by the Senate on Wednesday.





Waititu, who is also facing a Sh 588 million graft case, was impeached over gross misconduct and mismanagement of public resources.





Though Waititu has maintained that he will battle his impeachment in court, Ruto’s allies have started consoling the former Governor telling him that it shall be well.





Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, who is Ruto’s sycophant, assured the Governor that it was not yet over.





"To my friend, Mr. Waititu, May Justice like the mighty waters, in the fullness of time, deliver fairness and truth.”





“Politics should never defeat the Law.”





“You are in my prayers and I must add, it is not over yet...Keep fighting.”





“Keep seeking Justice. It shall be well, " Itumbi wrote.





The blogger wrote immediately after the swearing-in of Dr. James Nyoro as the Governor of Kiambu on Friday.



