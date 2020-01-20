Monday January 20, 2020 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has rubbished claims that the Orange Party has abandoned Embakasi East lawmaker, Babu Owino, after he was arrested on Friday over attempted murder charges.





Babu Owino was arrested after he shot DJ Evolve at B Club in Kilimani.





The DJ is still recuperating at Nairobi Hospital.





Mr. Owino spent the weekend in a police station where he's waiting to be arraigned in court later on Monday.





But Sifuna insisted that the party hasn't abandoned him arguing that it only distanced itself from the act allegedly committed by him.





“We have not distanced ourselves from Babu Owino, we have distanced ourselves from the act.”





“There is a clear difference between the two," Sifuna stated.





"Political Parties exist for political purposes.”





“We have a code of conduct and some things are beyond the party.”





“When you're drinking in a bar, you're not doing so on behalf of ODM.”





“We don't send people to bars to drink," Sifuna added.



