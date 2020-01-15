Wednesday January 15, 2020-

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has once again surprised Kenyans after he used Sh 1.4 million to explain why he was sacked by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday.





Uhuru who was addressing the nation sacked Kiunjuri and replaced him with Peter Munya who was Trade CS.





Moments after his sacking, Mwangi splashed an advert on Kenyan newspapers explaining how he feels after being axed from the Cabinet.





The advert that covered half a page of each of the newspapers is estimated to have cost the outgoing CS close to KSh 1. 4 million, considering such a space on local dailies costs between KSh 450, 000 to KSh 700, 000 depending on the newspaper's reach and marketing policies.





Mwangi expressed gratitude to the president for having allowed him to serve in his Cabinet and learn how government operates, Kiunjuri said his term was marred with challenges that tormented him for long.





"Some of you know that I have endured a lot of humiliation and only God and my immediate. Family know how that made me feel," he said.





Kiunjuri noted the decision by the president to relieve him of his duties did not get him by surprise as he was expecting it to pass.





"The president's decision did not get me by surprise. I thank God. I feel relieved," he said.



