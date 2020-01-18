Sunday, January 19, 2020 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has condemned the teargassing of a section of Jubilee Party leaders in Mumias on Saturday.





The leaders led by former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, had organised a meeting in Mumias, while Raila Odinga and his lieutenants gathered at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, for a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) forum.





The police had cautioned Khalwale and his coterie against proceeding with the meeting, but they went ahead and gathered at the Nabongo Sports Ground, forcing the police to disperse them.

Police fired teargas in the air, forcing the leaders to scamper for safety.





Reacting to this turn of events in Mumias, Murkomen questioned whether Jubilee leaders needed to be teargassed just like their opposition counterparts were sometime back before the country can embark on building bridges.





"Today we tear-gassed Western Kenya leaders most of whom are in Jubilee Party for planning a meeting in Mumias which is 38KM from Kakamega where we were hosting BBI unity meeting."



"In the new Kenya, Jubilee leaders must be tear-gassed like we did with NASA before we can build bridges" Murkomen tweeted.



