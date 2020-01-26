Sunday, January 26, 2020- Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, was roughed up and manhandled by ODM goons during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally at Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa.





Kuria, who is among politicians allied to DP Ruto who attended the rally, was humiliated in the presence of ODM leader, Raila Odinga, who was the chief guest.





Taking to twitter, Kuria hit out at Raila for watching on as he was accosted and humiliated.





"Dear Raila Amolo Odinga. This is MCA Peter Imwatok of Makongeni, Nairobi, who accosted me, took away my BBI hat and even my seat at the Mombasa BBI meeting."









"He is also the ODM minority whip in Nairobi County. My fault? Refusing to stand up when Baba entered the venue. Question: Baba is this how Kenya would be if you were to become president?" he posed.





Responding to Kuria, ODM blogger, Disembe Disembe, has stated that the controversial MP deserved what befell him for 'disrespecting' Raila Odinga.





Check out his tweets below.



