Monday January 20, 2020 - Self-styled National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the surprise he has for President Uhuru Kenyatta who is expected in London, UK, today for the UK-Africa Investment Summit.





Miguna asked Kenyans in the city to mobilise and protest against Uhuru, sharing addresses where he claimed the President will be staying.





"Red Alert! Notice to all Patriots in London! Uhuru Kenyatta will be in London, UK, from January 20, 2020.”





"He will be shuttling between the Town House located at 66 Lowndes Square, Kensington and 10 Downing Street.”





“Find him. Show him that No One is Above the Law!" Miguna said.





The exiled lawyer has recently been on a mission to consolidate international support for his cause to return to Kenya as he accuses the Kenyan Government of disobeying multiple court orders to facilitate his return to the country.





If the London protests become successful, it will not be the first time supporters of Miguna staged a protest in London against Uhuru.





While on his way to Chatham House to deliver a lecture on April 17, 2018, Uhuru encountered tens of protesters who accused him of violating human rights, particularly with the deportation of Miguna to Canada via Dubai on March 29, 2018.





Miguna has been trying to return to Kenya after he was exiled in 2018 for participating in the illegal swearing in of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the People’s President, but his efforts have been thwarted by the Government.



