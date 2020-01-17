Friday January 17, 2020 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has been left with an egg on his face after he lied on Twitter about the affairs of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The lawyer, who is still holed up in Germany, claimed that Uhuru had flown to London on Friday but the Son of Jomo was in Mombasa for a security meeting.





“RED ALERT Kenya's Despot Uhuru Kenyatta flew into London, UK, on flight BA 0641 last night.”





“He was driven to his looting father's townhouse at 66 Lowndes Square in Kensington.”





“Patriots: Find him and teach him a lesson for abusing power and disobeying court orders,” Miguna said.





But curious netizens accused Miguna of inciting Kenyans by spreading propaganda about the Head of State who is also the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces.





“Na leo kwani wewe ndio Zombie.”





“Why are you giving us the wrong address yawa UK is in Mombasa,” asked a Twitter user.





“Uhuru is in Mombasa, are you turning into a zombie?” another user asked the General.





On Friday, Uhuru was chairing a National Security meeting in Mombasa.



