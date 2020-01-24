Saturday January 25, 2020-

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioner, Dr. Rosylene Akombe, has mocked Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga after he met a group of leaders from Mt Kenya who paid him a courtesy call at his Capitol Hill offices in Nairobi.





The leaders led by former Equity Bank Chairman, Peter Munga met the former Premier on Thursday and assured him of support of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





“Held meetings with political and community leaders from the Mt. Kenya region. We reviewed the BBI and its implications for matters critical to them including Agriculture, Representation, Youth Empowerment, Sharing of Revenue, national unity and economic well-being of the nation," Raila told journalists.





However, Akombe, Who is in a political exile in US, was quick to note disparities in Raila's meeting which comes days to much anticipated Meru BBI meeting.





Akombe noted the absence of youths in the meeting and women, who the organisers purportedly discussed about their plight.





"Great to see the young men and women of diverse socio-economic backgrounds sitting around the table discussing issues of “agriculture, representation, youth empowerment, sharing of revenue, national unity... Akombe said.





Among those present were Munga and Governors Francis Kimemia(Nyandarua) Kiraitu Murungi(Meru).





